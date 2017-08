In the late hours of Sunday, August 13th a man broke into Swire Coca-Cola in east Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson says the culprit got away with an undisclosed amount of money from a soda machine inside the building.

Wasson says they are turning to the public in hopes of finding out who was responsible, and features this burglary during this week’s featured “Crime of the Week” segment on KNEB.tv: