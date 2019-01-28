Scottsbluff Police Investigating Social Media Case

The Scottsbluff Police Department is currently investigating a case in which high school aged females were contacted through social media and asked to provide nude photographs.

Captain Brian Wasson told KNEB News it appears these requests have been occurring over the past 1-2 weeks and involving numerous teen aged children. Wasson says some of these children have received multiple requests.

At this time, Wasson said they were not aware of any pictures actually being sent.

He says parents just need to be aware and have these conversations with their children to make sure they are being protected and not becoming victims to this sort of thing on social media.

He says if you have received similar requests or have any information about this type of activity, please contact the Scottsbluff Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.