Scottsbluff police investigating torched stolen vehicle

BY Scott Miller | April 11, 2019
Scottsbluff Police are investigating the discovery Thursday of a torched vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier this week.

According to Capt. Tony Straub, the Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff’s office was notified around 9:30 a.m. of an abandoned vehicle reported on property south of the Western Sugar factory.  Deputies responding to the scene just east of the Highway 71 bypass and south of Beltline Highway East found the interior of a 1986 Dodge cargo van had been burned.

Straub says deputies confirmed the van was involved in an active case out of Scottsbluff, where officers had taken a stolen vehicle report from the 2600 block of 2nd avenue Wednesday night at about 11 p.m.

Straub says the investigation is ongoing at this time.

