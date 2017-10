Halloween night is one of the most exciting times of the year for a child. But before your Trick-or-Treaters head out on Tuesday night, it is a good idea to go over some safety points with your kids.

Motorists are also encouraged to be extra vigilant on Halloween, as kids could dart out into the street without any notice.

Sgt. Lance Kite with the Scottsbluff Police Department offers up some tips to ensure that everyone has a fun- and safe- Halloween.