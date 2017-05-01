class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232706 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Police release name of man found in drainage canal

BY Ryan Murphy | May 1, 2017
Scottsbluff Police search a drainage canal in the 1700 block of East 17th Street Saturday afternoon after finding a deceased male in the area. (Courtesy Photo)

Scottsbluff Police have identified the name of the man whose body was Saturday evening in a drainage canal near East 17th Street.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Billy LaDeaux of Scottsbluff. Police are continuing to work on determining the circumstances leading to his death,  and a postmortem examination is being scheduled.

Pedestrians found LaDeaux’s body around 5:45 p.m. in the canal in the 1300 block of East 17th Street by the R.C. Scot Apartments.

This is a developing story, and KNEB will continue to provide updates on this investigation as they become available.

