Scottsbluff Police release name of man found in drainage canal

Scottsbluff Police have identified the name of the man whose body was Saturday evening in a drainage canal near East 17th Street.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Billy LaDeaux of Scottsbluff. Police are continuing to work on determining the circumstances leading to his death, and a postmortem examination is being scheduled.

Pedestrians found LaDeaux’s body around 5:45 p.m. in the canal in the 1300 block of East 17th Street by the R.C. Scot Apartments.

This is a developing story, and KNEB will continue to provide updates on this investigation as they become available.