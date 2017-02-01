Scottsbluff Police reporting attempted rooftop break-ins at local restaurants

The Scottsbluff Police Department is looking for the culprits who are responsible for attempting to break-in to two separate Scottsbluff restaurants.

Sgt. Lance Kite says the suspects have been attempting to gain entry into the buildings by cutting through the roof; including Chili’s late Friday night and Burger King early Wednesday morning.

The police are asking businesses and citizens to be extra vigilant, and if anyone sees any persons on rooftops of businesses during non-business hours to call the Police Department immediately.

If anyone has information about these two attempted break-ins, they can call the Scottsbluff Police Department at 632-7176 or Crime Stoppers at 632-STOP.