Scottsbluff Police seize 1.72 pounds of marijuana from homeless man

A homeless man that was sleeping in a shed has been arrested after getting caught with more than one pound of marijuana.

Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a home on East 14th Street, and made contact with the suspect – 43-year-old Paul Force of California- leaving the shed.

Officers asked if he had any drugs on him, and Force replied, “If weed’s a drug- then yes.” They found a vile with marijuana and a glass smoking device in his pocket.

However when they searched a bag on a cart that was with him, they found a large plastic bag with raw marijuana in it. Force says he found the bag when he was in California, and it was mostly trim, stems and shavings- most likely thrown out by a pot grower.

The weight of all the marijuana was 783 grams- or 1.725 pounds. Force was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana More than One Pound and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.