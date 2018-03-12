class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296796 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Police warn of potential scam

BY Media Release | March 12, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scottsbluff Police warn of potential scam

The Scottsbluff Police Department received a report today indicating that a local resident was contacted by an individual with a local phone number indicating that their waste management / trash collection services were scheduled to be terminated unless the resident called a phone number and shared credit card information.

The City of Scottsbluff does not operate this way with residents whom are not up to date with payments for any services.  Please be cautious of any calls requesting personal and/or credit card information over the phone.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments