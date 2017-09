The City of Scottsbluff, working with their Adopt-a-School partners, Scottsbluff Preschool, planted two trees in Frank Park Friday.

They held two classes with one in the morning and another of Friday afternoon.

Amy Seiler, Community Forester with the Nebraska Forest Service talked with the preschoolers about the importance of trees, and how to care for them.

The trees were provided free to the City through a ReTree grant from the Nebraska Forest Service.