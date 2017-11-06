Scottsbluff Public Schools to Conduct Annual Districtwide Emergency Response Simulation

This morning Scottsbluff Public Schools will conduct their annual district-wide emergency response simulation. Emergency response personnel will coordinate activities at each school. Students and parents will be given advance notice that the activity is occurring and is only a simulation – not a real event.

Emergency responders who will be coordinating the exercise include Chief Kevin Spencer, Scottsbluff Police Department; Sheriff Mark Overman, Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office; Chief Dana Miller, Scottsbluff Fire Department; and Ray Richards, 911 Communications Director, Lt. Kevin Kryzanowski, NE State Patrol and James Todd, SBPS Safety and Security Coordinator.

The simulation, now in its seventh year, demonstrates the strong partnership Scottsbluff Public Schools has established with the area’s emergency responders. The simulation incorporates advice from each of these agencies to help the District improve response protocols and enhance security practices.

The District’s emergency readiness includes four key areas: mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. This planning drives the schools’ efforts to ensure a high-quality school emergency operations plan.

The exercise is intended to operationalize the procedures detailed in SBPS’ “All Hazards School Emergency Operations Manual” which follows guidelines from the National and State Emergency Management Systems, the US Department of Homeland Security, the FEMA Incident Command System, the “I Love You Guys Foundation,” and the Nebraska Department of Education School Safety Center.