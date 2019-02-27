Scottsbluff Public Schools to leave VALTS program

Scottsbluff Public Schools will be bowing out of the VALTS program in just over two years.

The Scottsbluff School Board voted 4 to 1 during a special meeting last week in favor of sending a letter to ESU 13, saying the district would no longer be part of the program starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

Scottsbluff Schools Superintendent Rick Myles tells KNEB News the move makes sense given the size of the district and all the programs it now offers in-house. “We have Choices, which serves almost 60 students. We have Re-Connect, that reaches out to our students who are at risk of dropping out or have already dropped out and bringing them back,” says Myles. “We have Excel Academy at the high school that meets the need of credit recovery, and now we have six Career Academies with almost 30 different career pathways.”

The VALTS program administered by the ESU currently serves nine Panhandle school districts, and offers the same basic curriculum as traditional classrooms but uses alternative delivery methods.

Miles says SBPS had only eight student spots with VALTS, but leaving the program will eventually save a significant amount of money that can be redirected inside the district. He says by contract the district had to send the letter by March and give 2 years advance notice of the intended change.