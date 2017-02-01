Scottsbluff rail worker testifies in support of two man rail crews

The Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee heard a legislative bill on Tuesday afternoon involving train safety.

LB 404, co-introduced by State Sens. Mike Groene and Tom Brewer would require a train crew of at least two individuals.

Ruben Reisig of Scottsbluff is with Transportation Division Local 0257.

Reisig worked for Union Pacific for 25 years on trains that hauled coal out of Wyoming and through Nebraska and testified that he’s seen close calls on the tracks and medical emergencies among crew members. Reisig told the committee the two man crews are needed for safety purposes and the railroads are opposed because they simply want to save money.

Proponents are concerned Union Pacific & BNSF will further automate trains and reduce crews to one person, or less.