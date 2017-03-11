Scottsbluff school board to consider new student construction contract with TCD

The Scottsbluff School Board Monday evening will consider a new student construction contract with Twin Cities Development for the 2017-18 school year. The program is designed to provide students construction experience and allow them to learn valuable skills that can be used throughout their life.

Under the new agreement the students will be building a home that will cost no more than $150,000 to construct at 513 24th Street in Scottsbluff. TCD will pay the Platte Valley Bank for the school construction class line of credit plus any accrued interest after taking possession of the home following completion of the project. The district will retain limited risk financially and will receive $6,000 to help support the additional costs for instruction.

The board is also going to consider increasing the requirements for graduating. Students in Class of 2018 would need to complete 265 credits instead of 263 and those in Class 2019 and beyond would be required to complete 270 credits.

The board will also hear from business Director Lavon Hood and facilities Director Randy Scott about the future closure of the Indoor SPLASH Pool, which is expected to close at the end of the 2018-19 swim season pending a major equipment or infrastructure failure.