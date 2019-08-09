Scottsbluff School District Rolls Out “See Something, Send Something” App

Representatives from a number of Scotts Bluff County law enforcement agencies and school districts were on hand Friday morning as Scottsbluff Public Schools unveiled “See Something, Send Something”, a new county-wide app to report suspicious information to law enforcement and schools.

Scottsbluff and Gering Police, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff, WNCC and public and private schools in the county will be adopting this reporting system.

The app’s creator, Kevin Angell says the app will allow students, parents and citizens to submit anonymous tips to law enforcement or school officials.

He says the app is free to download in the app stores and is a small app that doesn’t require a lot of room, and has no in-app advertising to take the focus away from what it’s there for.

The system allows officials to engage in two way conversations with tipsters to gather additional information on their submissions as well as uses geofencing to send broadcast notifications to all app subscribers whose devices are in a specific geographic area in the event of an emergency.

Angell says tips can be submitted online or through the app and can include pictures and/or video.