Scottsbluff Schools adds new category to Standard Response Protocol for student safety

The Scottsbluff Public Schools has adopted an extended version of the Standard Response Protocol for student safety, which adds another category of school actions in case of an emergency.

Starting with the new semester, the new category, HOLD, is being used to indicate students will remain in the classroom, with teachers closing and locking the door but conducting business as usual.

Superintendent Rick Myles says the expanded category was rolled out by the “I Love U Guys” Foundation, means there won’t be kids in the hallways or going to or from the school, giving school officials time to determine if additional response was necessary.

Myles tells KNEB News the response category has been discussed with local law enforcement, and could be used in a variety of circumstances near a school, such as reports of shots fired, a nearby robbery or any other situations where violence has been reported. He says it could also be used in an instance where a student has a medical emergency in a hallway, and school officials need to keep the area clear for medical personnel.

Myles says it’s another tool that can be used to inform school families that steps have been taken to help ensure the safety of students at district facilities. He says there may be instances where more than one response protocol is in effect, depending on the circumstances.

Scottsbluff Schools was the first district in the state to adopt the Standard Response Protocol eight years ago, and expects the new response category will be one parents will likely hear more frequently.