Scottsbluff Schools Foundation online auction runs through September 23rd

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation is hosting an online auction through September 23rd to benefit students through classroom grants for unique learning experiences, scholarships and other education opportunities.

Foundation director Alyssa Harvey says the auction includes items and experiences for everyone, including vacations in Vegas, Mexico, Denver and Vail, sports tickets to the Huskers and camping , fishing and flying excursions.

Thanks to Jim & Ruth Kozal, they also have a fabulous Hawaii trip plus $3,000 cash as another part of the fundraiser, with the winner drawn at halftime of the Bearcat football game September 21st

Visit sbps.net/auction for more information, or text CATS to 79230 to view available items.