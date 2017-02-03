Scottsbluff Schools receive $828,000 grant for Career Academy programming

The Scottsbluff School District will receive an $828,000 grant for its Career Academy programming after a vote by the Scottsbluff Board of Education Friday.

Innovation grant is being awarded to the Academy Program as a project “deemed sufficiently innovative, with a high chance of success and statewide significance.” Along with the annual $305,000 Sixpence Early Childhood grant, this grant is the largest competitive award ever received by Scottsbluff Public Schools and is one of the richer such opportunities offered by the State.

Scottsbluff Public Schools was recommended to the Nebraska State Board of Education as the #1 ranked proposal of all 18 finalists for the Innovation Grant funding. Austin Shaddick, SHS Assistant Principal – Career Academies and Special Programming, led the grant writing effort and will oversee its implementation.

The grant dollars will fund specialized equipment and supplies, staff training, a local industry liaison and continued curriculum design all targeted at supporting rich instruction within the Career Academy structure that has nearly thirty pathways.