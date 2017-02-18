Scottsbluff schools has options as it considers student construction learning

Scottsbluff Schools Superintendent Rick Myles says the district has options to consider as it considers renewing a student construction contract with Twin Cities Development.

Myles told KNEB News if the contract with TCD is renewed he believes the board would like to see the district go back to working on lower end homes that can be more help to the community. The students have recently been working on higher end homes.

Myles says the district could decide to simply construct homes and sell homes on their own.But he admits that provides some financial risks, a home not selling or input costs running over budget, that staying with TCD does not.

Myles says after the Career Academies develop more in a year or two, the district may decide to place students in more of a lab setting or internship where they could get more detailed learning than even now by working with contractors.