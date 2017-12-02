Scottsbluff schools retains 90% graduation rate

A State Department of Education Report Friday said Scottsbluff Schools reported its on-time, four year graduation rate is over 90% for the second year in a row.

The reported graduation rate of 90.74% by the State Department of Education also exceeds the statewide average of 89.11%.

Superintendent Rick Myles says the report shows faculty truly cares about all the students

Myles says the school district has come a long way in addressing what was a major concern six years ago when the graduation rate was under 74%.