class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275756 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff schools retains 90% graduation rate

BY Kevin Mooney | December 2, 2017
Home News Regional News
Scottsbluff schools retains 90% graduation rate

A State Department of Education Report Friday said Scottsbluff Schools reported its on-time, four year graduation rate is over 90% for the second year in a row.

The reported graduation rate of 90.74% by the State Department of Education also exceeds the statewide average of 89.11%.

Superintendent Rick Myles says the report shows faculty truly cares about all the students

Myles says the school district has come a long way in addressing what was a major concern six years ago when the graduation rate was under 74%.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments