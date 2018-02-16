Scottsbluff schools safe despite rumors circulating Friday

Scottsbluff Public School students are being sent home a letter today regarding rumors that were reported to the District’s anonymous tip line and by word of mouth.

Superintendent Rick Myles says all rumors have been investigated and continue to receive full attention, but there has been no presence of evident danger to any students at any school.

Myles says that social media is “awash with speculation,” and says anyone with concerns should contact local law enforcement immediately. Non-emergency reports can by submitted via the district’s TIPS system or by calling 633-9999.

“We will never hide any legitimate danger or threat, and do know that sharing information during emergencies is a primary response factor,” said Myles. “We will also appropriately discuss any rumors that might be heard. Our goal is to ensure that accurate information is shared. I stand by that on behalf of our entire school district as well as individually as your superintendent and welcome your calls.”