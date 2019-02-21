Scottsbluff severe weather spotter class is early this year, 2nd session added

The severe weather spotter classes will be a bit earlier than normal this year in Scottsbluff, and there will be an additional information session for area residents.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman KNEB News the class for Scotts Bluff County will be held Mar. 19 at the WNCC Harms Technology Center, which is about a week ahead of normal. “We usually have our class in the last week of March during Severe Weather Awareness week, and due to scheduling conflicts that was just not going to work this time”, says Newman, “It’s a couple of weeks early, but we want to get everybody thinking about it prior to storm season starting.”

Newman says in addition to the Scottsbluff session, the National Weather Service will also hold a presentation Mar. 12 at the Banner County Courthouse that will include information about fire weather.

He says weather service officials asked for the Banner County meeting after seeing they had fewer participants than they wanted from that area in previous years.

Class details: