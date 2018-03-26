Scottsbluff Severe Weather Spotter Training to be held Tuesday

The Cheyenne National Weather Service in cooperation with Region 22 Emergency Management will provide Severe Weather Spotter Training on Tuesday, March 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told KNEB News these classes are designed to educate participants to severe weather “clues” and familiarize them with where and how to use such information.

As history shows, as recently as June 2017 with the Bayard Tornado, severe weather can strike anywhere and at any time. As local residents can attest, preparation for tornadoes, flooding, high winds and heavy rains saves lives and property.

“Spotters” can provide the “ground truth” that cannot be seen by weather monitoring equipment.

The general public, as well as traditional spotters are invited to attend the class. Attendees should arrive early to register. The course is free and everyone who attends will leave with a certificate of completion.

This year, the training will be held at the Historic Midwest Theater in Downtown Scottsbluff. The concession stand will be open for the event.

Once again, the training is free and one need not be an official storm spotter to attend.