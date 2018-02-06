Scottsbluff solidifies Industrial Park relationship with Gering

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening passed a resolution that will commit and allocate up to $1 million of the city’s LB-840 funds to qualifying businesses proposing to purchase real estate in the joint Scottsbluff/Gering Industrial Park.

City Manager Nathan Johnson told KNEB News that both cities will be involved in the application process. Johnson says both cities may hold joint meetings of their LB 840 Application Review Committees to review and approve applications from a qualifying business. But he also says this would not preclude either city from acting on their own if an application is received by one city.

The resolution states that a qualifying business which purchases or proposes to purchase all or a portion of the real estate in the Industrial Park may apply for the LB-840 assistance. A media release emphasizes the two cities intend to work collaboratively to retain, expand and recruit businesses to the region