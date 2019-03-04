Scottsbluff standoff ends with arrest of 25-year-old man

Residents of a Scottsbluff apartment complex were evacuated Sunday night after a man claiming to have a gun became involved in a standoff with Scottsbluff Police officers.

25-year-old Jese Smith was arrested on charges of Terroristic Threats and Obstruction late Sunday night.

Court documents say police were dispatched to the apartments located at the corner of 19th Street and Avenue A after receiving a report of two people having sex in the stairwell of the apartment complex.

When police tried to open the door to the stairwell that led upstairs, a person on the other side of the door muscled it shut. Officers announced their presence and ordered the door to be opened. At that time, Smith said he was going to grab a shotgun and shoot it through the door at the officers.

Police then moved to a tactical position off the ground level porch, and Smith continued to yell threats of deadly force at the officers.

Backup from several agencies arrived, and apartment evacuees were housed at the Scottsbluff Police Department across the street.

Approximately 25 minutes into the standoff, Smith was heard saying in the stairwell that if police didn’t leave, he would kill hostages that he had within the complex.

Eventually, a tactical plan to physically remove Smith from the apartment was formed. A team of five law enforcement officers entered the stairwell, and made their way into the upstairs unit where Smith was. He was taken into custody, was cleared at the Regional West Emergency Room, and then transported and booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond at 10% and is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.