Scottsbluff store not impacted by Payless bankruptcy filing

Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close 400 stores nationwide, but the Scottsbluff store is not on the list of stores to be closed.

Scottsbluff Assistant Manager Whitney Gonzales says nothing will change at the local store, they will remain open and all four people will remain employed.

Payless becomes the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon.

The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer has over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956.

Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent, lower how much it pays in interest and line up funds. The company says some of its lenders have agreed to make available up to $385 million to keep the stores running.