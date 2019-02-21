Scottsbluff Taco Bell to reopen after 11 week closure for repairs and upgrades

A popular Scottsbluff fast food chain will soon be re-opening after 11 weeks due to mandated repairs and upgrades to bring the restaurant back up to code.

Barring any setbacks- the Scottsbluff Taco Bell should be ringing in a new wave of customers in the coming days after a forced closure.

Back in early December, Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy ordered a cease and desist on Taco Bell after multiple violations mounted… and a faulty hood caused carbon monoxide buildup inside the fast food location.

Property Manager Judy Robinson says she has been working with the the franchisee to get everything up to code over these past few months.

She says they’ve enhanced and upgraded equipment, as well as doing some structural changes in the building. Robinson says this has all taken much longer than anticipated, but says this long journey may soon be complete.

“So we are on the downside of getting everything put together. That should be all completed today. We have the final inspection with the fire department, and once that is completed and we get the green light- we are back in business.”

Robinson says all of the staff who was working at the Scottsbluff location is expected to return to as well. She says Taco Bell should be open Friday at 7 a.m.