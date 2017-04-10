Teen dies from injuries from Saturday accident

A seventeen year old involved in a rollover accident on Saturday in Scotts Bluff County has died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Robert Kanniard III of rural Scotts Bluff County was ejected from the pickup driven by 16-year-old Cody Kissler on County Road 28.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office says Kissler accelerated rapidly, lost control of the pickup, and caused it to roll. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels; partially on the road and partially on the east ditch.

Kanniard and Kissler were transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Kanniard was transported to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, and died Sunday afternoon as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Sheriff Mark Overman says seat belts were not in use, but drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be involved.