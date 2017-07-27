Scottsbluff to host 20th National Night Out Tuesday

A four block area of Broadway in downtown Scottsbluff next Tuesday will be crowded with community members and first responders coming together for National Night Out 2017.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Tony Straub says there will be over 90 vendors on hand for this 20th year of the event. He says they want the children to come out and see them in a different light, in a non-stressful situation.

The bomb squad will be on hand with their robot, the Nebraska State Patrol will have their seat belt convincer, the Gering Police will have their K-9 on hand.

Scottsbluff Police Administrative Assistant Teresa Henkel says there will be no lack of things to keep families busy. With lots of games and activities, including face painting & tattoos, bean bag toss, water gun shootout, plinko, and much more. Henkel said it will be a fun filled evening.

Special appearances by Lightening McQueen and Tow Mater, Elroy the Elk, the Scotts Bluff County Fair Queens and music provided by Sultry Sounds.

A car, motorcycle and low rider bike show will be held and a car stereo contest.

Goodie bags will be available at the Scottsbluff Police Department booth while supplies last.

National Night Out will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday between 15th and 19th Streets along Broadway in Scottsbluff.