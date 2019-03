Drivers who travel through one of Scottsbluff’s busier intersections are being advised that the traffic lights at Avenue I and South Beltline will be down Tuesday for repairs.

In a release, Public Works Director Mark Bohl says the work is expected to begin at 7 a.m., and four way stop signs will be in place while the lights are down.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m., but travelers are encouraged to use caution while the repairs are conducted.