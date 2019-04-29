Scottsbluff traffic stop leads to seizure of nearly a pound of meth

A Scottsbluff man is facing a high-level drug felony charge after a traffic stop in the man’s driveway leads to discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine in his home Sunday.

Cortez Henderson, Jr., 49, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, more than 140 grams, in an incident that started when an officer noticed fictitious plates on the vehicle he was driving.

Police say after initiating a stop as the vehicle pulled into the registered owners driveway, they noticed Henderson was carrying a large amount of cash and asked to search the vehicle. Henderson refused, and after Gering’s K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, a digital scale and a baggie with a white crystalline substance that tested as positive for meth was found.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Henderson’s residence, and found about 14.8 ounces of methamphetamine in the apartment.

In addition to the drug felony, the defendant was charged with property subject to felony seizure, and was scheduled for arraignment in Scotts Bluff County Court Monday afternoon.