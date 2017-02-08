Scottsbluff trap shooter selected to All-American trapshooting team

A sophomore at Scottsbluff High School has been selected to the 2017 Sub-Junior (under the age of 15) All-American trapshooting second team.

To be considered for the All-American team, Blake Greckel had to meet a minimum target requirement, and he had to have competed in at least three states. Selection was made based on All-American points accumulated while winning trophies and posting high scores at tournaments throughout the country during the 2016 ATA target year.

Greckel’s excellent performance at the Grand American garnered him an abundance of team selection points. Notable among his achievements, was his perfect score of 100×100 in the main week’s first 16-yard event, which put him in the runner-up position in his category.

In addition, Greckels’s 96×100 in the ATA World Doubles Championship earned him the Sub-Junior champion trophy.

Further demonstrating his talent for trapshooting, Greckel became the Sub-Junior doubles champion in the Central Zone tournament, and he took home six trophies from the Western Satellite Grand American.

His winning performances in the Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota and New Mexico State shoots, garnered him a remarkable total of 29 non-resident trophies and contributed greatly to his team selection points tally.

Greckel enjoys long-range shooting, fishing, hunting and coyote calling. In addition to competing in the ATA, Greckel participates in AIM, the ATA’s official youth shooting program, and he is a member of the 4-H Platte Valley Claybusters.