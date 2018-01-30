Scottsbluff United Airlines/SkyWest flights begin

There was a lot of excitement Tuesday at Western Nebraska Regional Airport as essential air service from Scottsbluff to Denver resumed with United Airlines, operated by SkyWest.

The previous two airlines serving Scottsbluff have had major reliability issues, but SkyWest Communications Director Layne Watson says that won’t happen this time.

Watson says SkyWest’s history shows they are reliable with a 50 seat passenger plane that includes flight attendants. He says you will also qualify for United bonus miles when you fly SkyWest to Denver.

Watson says even though you book your service through United and you will see United banners throughout the flight, the planes and crews operating the flight are SkyWest.

The first Scottsbluff flight arrived from Denver just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, and was greeted by a water cannon salute provided by the airport fire trucks, an aviation tradition marking an airline’s first flight into an airport.