Scottsbluff Whiskey Creek closes

Dozens of employees at Scottsbluff’s Whiskey Creek received the worst news possible Monday, as staff learned that the restaurant has closed its doors for good.

A taped sign on the door reads:

“Thank you for nearly 20 years of doing business with us!! We will miss you, our loyal guests, and hope you will visit us one of our other Nebraska stores.”

A manager inside of the building would not comment on the closure, and told KNEB News they would have to speak someone with the corporate office.

Employees outside of the building were emotional, saying they received no notice whatsoever about the closure, and said at least 24 people were employed there.

A 2016 remodel of the restaurant was estimated at $250,000, and in October of last year, Owner/ President Jim Gardner told KNEB News an investment of that magnitude showed that, “This is a commitment for a longtime into the future.”

A message left at the corporate office has yet to be returned.