Scottsbluff woman being held on $100,000 bond for March robbery

A 23-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been arrested for a suspected robbery following an investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Bella Flores was arrested last week on a Class 2 Felony Robbery charge stemming from a March 25th incident. Court documents say police were dispatched to the corner of 18th and Broadway for an assault investigation.

Flores reportedly assaulted a female victim outside of Shots Bar and Grill, and afterwards grabbed the victim’s purse and left the scene. Surveillance video from the bar corroborated the timeline of events, and a warrant for Bella Flores was issued on May 16th.

Flores was arrested over the weekend, and will make her first appearance on the charge on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.