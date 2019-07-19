Scottsbluff woman caught with nearly two ounces of methampetamine

A Thursday afternoon traffic stop on Highway 71 results in a sizable drug bust.

Court documents say that 36-year-old Katrina Hand of Scottsbluff was pulled over in Banner County after a NSP Trooper caught her driving with no plates on her vehicle.

When she opened her purse to show her driver’s license, the trooper saw a canister from a Colorado dispensary and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Hand then uttered that there was meth in her purse.

A subsequent search revealed two bags containing methamphetamine weighing 1.8 ounces, as well as a pill bottle with eight tablets of oxycodone.

Katrina Hand is now facing charges including:

Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams) – 1C Felony

Distribution of a Controlled Substance- 2A Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance- 2A Felony

She was arraigned on the charges Friday morning in Banner County Court.