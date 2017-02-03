Scottsbluff woman charged with 25 counts of Issuing Bad Checks

A Scottsbluff woman is facing 25 separate charges of Issuing a Bad Check at a local grocery store.

38-year-old Josephina Gonzalez was arrested on Thursday after writing approximately $2,400 worth of bad checks on two different checking accounts.

When police interviewed Gonzalez, she told officers that she knew there was no money in the accounts, but planned to put money in the accounts when she got her child support and her tax refund. As for why she was writing the bad checks, she said she needed food for her kids and cleaning items for the house.

Gonzalez said she did not realize that the 25 bad checks written totaled $2,400, but acknowledged it was her responsibility and “would find out what she needed to do to pay it back.”

After the interview she was handcuffed and transported to the Scotts Bluff County Jail and booked in for 25 counts of Issuing Bad Checks.

Under Nebraska state law, someone who passes bad checks between $1,500 and $5,000 would be subject to a Class IV Felony.