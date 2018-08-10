Scottsbluff woman charged with burglary

A Scottsbluff woman has been arrested for an alleged June burglary at the Globe Apartments on 1st Avenue.

Court Documents say 21-year-old Alexus Smith was seen on surveillance footage using a credit card to open a locked apartment unit, and Smith and another man were seen taking boxes of items from the apartment.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued on July 5th and she was arrested this week on a Class 2A Felony charge of Burglary.

Alexus Smith was scheduled to make her first appearance on the charge Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.