Scottsbluff woman charged with hitting her baby during argument with husband

A Scottsbluff woman has been charged with child abuse after striking her baby during an argument with her husband.

Court documents say Kaci Hrasky Dierksen showed signs of being intoxicated and also had a bloody and swollen lip when officers arrived Tuesday night at her Scottsbluff residence.

Court documents say the suspect admitted the couple had been drinking, and during their argument, she tried to strike her husband and hit the infant that he was holding in the head. Police estimated the baby to be three months old.

Diercksen’s husband admitted he punched back, hitting her in the mouth.

Diercksen was arrested for domestic assault in addition to child abuse.