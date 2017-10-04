Scottsbluff woman accused of locking children out of apartment in neglect case

A Scottsbluff woman has been charged with child neglect after continually locking her two children out of the family’s apartment and telling neighbors “she doesn’t want them anymore.”

Court documents say 33 year old Kristina Collins was lethargic and had a hard time explaining what was happening when they arrived Tuesday. The documents say neighbors in adjoining apartments, including her boyfriend, told Police Collins had been abusing over the counter prescription cough medicine and had packed up all the kids clothing and told them the young children were now in their care.

The documents say Police indicated the Collins apartment was so dirty it was difficult to navigate and that she told Police she had used methamphetamine previously. Collins was taken into custody and the children were turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services.