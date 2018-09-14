Scottsbluff woman claims big lottery prize

A Scottsbluff woman has claimed the $44,000 prize from a winning 2X2 Nebraska lottery ticket purchased at the Scottsbluff Watering Hole on 27th Street for this past Tuesday’s drawing.

A Nebraska lottery media release says Linda Newberry indicated after checking her numbers in the early morning hours of September 12, she couldn’t believe her ticket matched the winning numbers.

“I told my daughter I thought I’d have a heart attack,” she said. “It was a very big shock.”

This was Newberry’s second big win from the Nebraska Lottery after she won $5,000 playing MyDaY in 2015.

Newberry said that she’ll be using some of the money to help with a bathroom remodel to add a walk-in tub that revealed rusted cast iron pipes in the basement that need to be replaced. After that’s paid off, she hopes to have enough to have a little fun with.

She’s won the top prize, but Newberry said she’ll continue to play 2by2 and other Nebraska Lottery games.

“It’s my main hobby,” she said.