Scottsbluff Woman Faces Charges After June Vehicle-Pedestrian Incident in Gering

A 22-year-old Scottsbluff woman is facing a felony charge following an incident in Gering this past June in which she’s accused of hitting a man with a car.

Court records say a Gering Police officer was called to the scene of a reported vehicle-pedestrian accident June 26th, finding the male victim with a visible leg injury.

The victim told the officer he had been driving with Rosa Gonzalez when the pair began to argue, he stopped, got out and started running toward his home.

Gonzalez then allegedly drove the vehicle to follow the victim, and hit the man in the leg when he stopped running to look behind him.

She’s also accused of leaving the area, and returning briefly without providing any assistance before driving off a second time.

Following investigation of the incident, Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on felony failure to render aid without serious injury, and misdemeanor charges of first offense willful reckless driving and 3rd degree assault.