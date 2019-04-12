Scottsbluff woman faces charges for fleeing arrest Thursday night

A 30-year-old Scottsbluff woman is facing charges for trying to avoid arrest after a traffic stop for no headlights and an expired registration.

Christy Garcia is facing five charges, including felony operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanors obstructing an officer and driving under suspension following the incident Thursday night.

In court documents, police say after Garcia stopped in the Taco Bell parking lot, they found she had an expired license, had been arrested in Nebraska five times for driving under suspension and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Garcia refused, saying she wasn’t going to jail, and officers say she then drove forward and backward several times, nearly striking a vehicle and the officers before leaving the scene by driving across the alley and through a nearby residential yard.

More officers and three Sheriff’s deputies joined the search, with the vehicle eventually found unoccupied in the 2400 block of Avenue F. Garcia was ultimately found in the back yard of a residence about three blocks away, and following questioning at the Scottsbluff Police Department was taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Garica was arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday morning, with a preliminary hearing set for April 17th at 9 a.m.