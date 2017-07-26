Scottsbluff woman facing meth distribution charge

A Scottsbluff woman is facing two felony methamphetamine charges stemming from a Tuesday morning arrest on 27th Street.

24-year-old Jessica Rogers is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession with Intent to Distribute.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police made contact with Rogers and Chad Valladares, who were arguing, and “appeared to be under the influence of drugs.” Rogers has a blue drawstring Adidas bag, and officers asked to search it. She said they would need a warrant and she had to get going.

Rogers was free to leave, and headed to a nearby pawn shop.

The officers then went to the Valladares’s vehicle, and they noticed a baggie with a crystalline methamphetamine rock in it. He told officers Rogers was in his vehicle prior to the argument, and she was picked up at the pawn shop and taken back to the vehicle.

Officers searched the bag and found a sunglasses case with six loose meth crystals, several baggies with suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

Officers tested the plastic baggie containing the crystallized substance, which weighed 8.5 grams including the packaging.

Valladares was also arrested on the charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.