Scottsbluff woman federally indicted for bank fraud

A 44-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been charged in a six-count indictment by United States Attorney Deborah R. Gilg for the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska.
Christine Darley is facing six charges of bank fraud. The charge alleges the crimes began on or about August 10, 2010 and continued though June 12, 2012.
Court documents state that at the time of the crime, Darley was the manager of the Panhandle Coop Federal Credit Union, which brought a civil suit against the defendant in Scotts Bluff County District Court . During that time, Darley allegedly originated a personal loan for $180,000, and despite the board denying the loan, a disbursement check in the full amount was originated and endorsed by Darley. In the following months and years, tens of thousands of dollars of checks were reportedly drawn to herself.
Darley was terminated from her position at the Credit Union for inappropriate loan activity, misrepresentation of financial records, and embezzlement in June of 2013.
The maximum penalty if convicted is 30 years imprisonment, a $1 million fine, a 5 year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.