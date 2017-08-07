Scottsbluff woman hoping to open new painting business later this year

A new business is set to open up shop in Scottsbluff later this year.

Emily Pugmire is the owner of ‘Boozy Brushes’ and is remodeling an old church on Avenue I into an art studio where patrons can create their own masterpiece – and as the name implies -enjoying a beverage of the adult variety.

Pugmire and her husband moved to Scottsbluff earlier this year from Denver. She studied at ‘The Art Institutes’ and hopes to create a permanent studio for the growing ‘cocktail and canvas’ market that is taking the country by storm.

Customers, regardless of their experience level, will come in and paint with an instructor their own work of art that they can take home with them.

Work has already gotten underway on the studio at 2419 Avenue I. The building has been completely gutted, rewired electrically, and crews from Thompson Glass were at the building today working on the storefront.

During Monday night’s meeting, Pugmire’s application for a Class I liquor license will be considered by the Scottsbluff City Council. If and when that gets approved, she says there’s still a lot of work to be done ahead of the fall opening.

“Hopefully we can get approval in the next 30 days and get the building prepped and ready. Pretty much going to have the whole studio mural-ed out with art and then all the little sections where you can buy paintings and other crafty things.”

Pugmire adds that the art will be the focus- and hopes to host events ranging from kid’s birthday parties to special events like bachelorette parties or a casual weeknight art class.