Scottsbluff woman hospitalized after accident west of Mitchell

A Scottsbluff woman has been hospitalized this morning after her vehicle ran into the back of a fuel truck on Highway 26 just west of Mitchell.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 41 year old Cherie Knaub was flown by Air Link to Regional West with serious injuries from the accident.

The Patrol says the eastbound Sinclair fuel truck driven by 56 year old Norman Lamb of Casper stopped at the railroad tracks as required by federal law and that’s when Knaub hit the back end of the semi.

Knaub’s condition is unknown because she is not listed in the hospital directory, but Trooper Manuel Jiminez says the doctor at the emergency room indicated Knaub will be fine.