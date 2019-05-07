class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383352 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff woman hospitalized following Tuesday morning accident

BY Ryan Murphy | May 7, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scottsbluff woman hospitalized following Tuesday morning accident
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

A Scottsbluff woman has been transported to Regional West following a Tuesday morning accident on 27th Street.

Scottsbluff Police say around 8:15 a.m., 16-year-old Cedees Hernandez was at the stop sign on Avenue D and attempted to turn left on to 27th Street. Hernandez says a garbage truck obstructed her vision, and did not see the eastbound Chevy Impala driven by 50-year-old Kimberly Marquez of Scottsbluff.

The vehicles collided at the intersection, and Marquez was transported to Regional West for non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles required to be towed from the scene.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments