Scottsbluff woman injured in Friday morning crash

A two vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital Friday morning.

The accident occurred right around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and Overland in Scottsbluff.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 18-year-old Misty Castillo was eastbound on Overland as she approached the blinking stoplight on Highway 26 in her Ford Mustang.

Castillo then entered the intersection and was struck by a Buick Lucerne driven by 63-year-old Darrell Craig of Minatare. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles, and both cars were totaled.

Castillo was wearing her seat belt, but was taken by Valley Ambulance to Regional West for treatment of injuries. As of 9:30 a.m. she was not listed in the hospital’s directory.

Nebraska State Patrol dispatch says that Castillo was cited for a stop sign violation.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department assisted.