Scottsbluff woman pleas guilty to federal count of bank fraud

A 44-year-old Scottsbluff woman has pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud as part of a federal indictment by Nebraska United States Attorney Deborah R. Gilg.

Christine Darley was originally facing six charges of bank fraud but entered a plea to the second count regarding crimes that began on or about August 10, 2010 and continued though June 12, 2012.

Court documents state that at the time of the crime, Darley was the manager of the Panhandle Coop Federal Credit Union.

The indictment says that in August of 2010 Darley improperly withdrew $150,000 from the Credit Union and converted the funds to her own use.

In December, Darley then allegedly originated a personal loan for $180,000. Despite the board denying the loan, a disbursement check in the full amount was originated and endorsed by Darley.

In the following months and years, other wrongful loan advances were made by Darley and into her personal accountswithout the knowledge or consent of Panhandle Coop Federal Credit Union board members.

Darley could receive up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced December 15th at 2 p.m.