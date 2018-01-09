Scottsbluff woman sentenced to pay $140k in restitution

A judge has told a Scottsbluff woman to pay back nearly $140,000 she took from a credit union she’d managed.

Court records say the judge handed down the order Monday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to 45-year-old Christine Darley. She also was sentenced to time served and to five years of supervised release. Darley had pleaded guilty to wire fraud after other counts were dropped by prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Darley took the money from Panhandle Federal Credit Union and deposited it into her accounts there and at a local bank. The crimes occurred between August 2010 and June 12, 2012.